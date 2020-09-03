Search and rescue operation underway on Lake Simcoe, local police say

A search and rescue operation is underway on Lake Simcoe after officers were called to the government dock at the end of 30th Sideroad in Innisfil, Ont., around 3 p.m. Thursday, South Simcoe Police Sgt. Craig Johnson confirmed.
“Our officers arrived on scene with Innisfil fire and ambulance,” Johnson said. “We have involved a number of our policing partners.”
Johnson said police are in the early stages of the operation.
“We’re not releasing any further information at this time,” Johnson added.
“We will release more information when the time is appropriate.”
