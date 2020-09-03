COVID-19 detected at two new B.C. long-term care homes

Send this page to someone via email

Health officials have detected COVID-19 at two new Lower Mainland residential care homes.

A staff member has tested positive for the coronavirus at Cherington Place, a long-term care facility in Surrey operated by Belvedere Seniors Living, Fraser Health said Thursday.

The worker is now self-isolating, and Fraser Health says it is investigating to see if anyone else was potentially exposed. Access to the residence has also been restricted.

Vancouver Coastal Health has also declared an outbreak at the Point Grey Private Hospital, a long-term care home in Kitsilano operated by The Care Group.

The health authority’s facility outbreak bulletin said restrictions were imposed at the home on Wednesday, but it was not immediately clear whether the outbreak involved one or more staff or patients.

