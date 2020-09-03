Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

COVID-19 detected at two new B.C. long-term care homes

By Simon Little Global News
Posted September 3, 2020 4:43 pm
B.C. records more than 100 new cases of COVID-19
B.C. records more than 100 new cases of COVID-19

Health officials have detected COVID-19 at two new Lower Mainland residential care homes.

A staff member has tested positive for the coronavirus at Cherington Place, a long-term care facility in Surrey operated by Belvedere Seniors Living, Fraser Health said Thursday.

Read more: B.C. reports 104 new COVID-19 cases, active cases set new record

The worker is now self-isolating, and Fraser Health says it is investigating to see if anyone else was potentially exposed. Access to the residence has also been restricted.

Trending Stories

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Vancouver Coastal Health has also declared an outbreak at the Point Grey Private Hospital, a long-term care home in Kitsilano operated by The Care Group.

The health authority’s facility outbreak bulletin said restrictions were imposed at the home on Wednesday, but it was not immediately clear whether the outbreak involved one or more staff or patients.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19bc coronavirusCovid19Long-term Careseniors' homesBC Seniors Homeslist of seniors homes
Flyers
More weekly flyers