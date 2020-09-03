Manitoba speeder, 51, dinged for almost $1K in tickets, fines

Send this page to someone via email

A driver pulled over by Manitoba RCMP in East St. Paul Wednesday was an exception to the stereotype that young people are the worst speeders.

Police said the man, 51, was clocked travelling 108 km/h in a 50 zone.

He was handed an $809 ticket, a serious offence notice — which means a review of his driver’s licence with Manitoba Public Insurance — and a $174 fine for having a peeling licence plate.

1:17 Reduced speed limits return to Winnipeg school zones Reduced speed limits return to Winnipeg school zones

Story continues below advertisement