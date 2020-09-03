Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Traffic

Manitoba speeder, 51, dinged for almost $1K in tickets, fines

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted September 3, 2020 4:06 pm
Manitoba RCMP clocked a driver at 108 km/h in a 50 zone.
Manitoba RCMP clocked a driver at 108 km/h in a 50 zone. Manitoba RCMP

A driver pulled over by Manitoba RCMP in East St. Paul Wednesday was an exception to the stereotype that young people are the worst speeders.

Police said the man, 51, was clocked travelling 108 km/h in a 50 zone.

Read more: Rural Manitoba driver celebrates 23rd birthday with $731 speeding ticket

He was handed an $809 ticket, a serious offence notice — which means a review of his driver’s licence with Manitoba Public Insurance — and a $174 fine for having a peeling licence plate.

Trending Stories
Reduced speed limits return to Winnipeg school zones
Reduced speed limits return to Winnipeg school zones

 

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
SpeedingRCMP ManitobaManitoba Public InsuranceMpiEast St Paulmanitoba speedinglicence review
Flyers
More weekly flyers