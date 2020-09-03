Crews battle barn fire in Mapleton, Ont.: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

Wellington County OPP say firefighters are battling a barn fire in the small township of Mapleton, Ont.

In a tweet on Thursday afternoon, OPP said Mapleton Fire and Guelph-Wellington Paramedics were on the scene of the fire in the area of Wellington Road 10 and Concession Road 3.

It also appears the Guelph Fire Department has responded as well.

A photo provided shows at least one building engulfed in flames as thick grey smoke billows out of it.

It’s not known if there are any injuries or if any livestock has been injured or killed. It’s also unclear what started the fire.

Residents and drivers have been asked to avoid the area which is near Conestogo Lake Conservation Area.

Mapleton is about 50 kilometres northwest of Guelph.

More to come.

#Wellington OPP along with @mapleton_fire and @GWParamedic are on scene of a fully engulfed barn fire on Cntry 10 and Con. 3. Cnty and Twp attending to close roads – avoid area if possible. ^cr pic.twitter.com/rzchO9Gzup — OPP West Region (@OPP_WR) September 3, 2020