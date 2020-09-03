Menu

Canada

Crews battle barn fire in Mapleton, Ont.: OPP

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted September 3, 2020 3:12 pm
Crews are battling a barn fire in Mapleton, Ont.
Crews are battling a barn fire in Mapleton, Ont. OPP / Supplied

Wellington County OPP say firefighters are battling a barn fire in the small township of Mapleton, Ont.

In a tweet on Thursday afternoon, OPP said Mapleton Fire and Guelph-Wellington Paramedics were on the scene of the fire in the area of Wellington Road 10 and Concession Road 3.

It also appears the Guelph Fire Department has responded as well.

Read more: When is the first day of school in Guelph and Wellington County?

A photo provided shows at least one building engulfed in flames as thick grey smoke billows out of it.

It’s not known if there are any injuries or if any livestock has been injured or killed. It’s also unclear what started the fire.

Residents and drivers have been asked to avoid the area which is near Conestogo Lake Conservation Area.

Mapleton is about 50 kilometres northwest of Guelph.

More to come. 

