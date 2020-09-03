Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

Ottawa surpasses 3,000 coronavirus cases with 22 reported Thursday

By Craig Lord Global News
Posted September 3, 2020 1:54 pm
Ottawa Public Health reported 22 new cases of the coronavirus on Thursday but no new deaths.
Ottawa Public Health reported 22 new cases of the coronavirus on Thursday but no new deaths. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Niels Christian Vilmann/Ritzau Scanpix via AP

Ottawa has passed an unfortunate milestone in the novel coronavirus pandemic with 3,000 lab-confirmed cases of the virus as of Thursday.

Ottawa Public Health reported 22 new cases of COVID-19 in its latest daily report, raising the total number of cases to 3,009.

There are now 199 active cases of the virus in Ottawa, a slight drop from the day before.

Read more: Coronavirus: Cineplex Cinemas Ottawa temporarily closes after employee tests positive

No new deaths were reported on Thursday, leaving the city’s death toll of the pandemic at 267.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Eleven people remain in hospital with COVID-19, one of whom is in the intensive care unit.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

A new outbreak was declared as of Tuesday at the Laurier Manor long-term care home, where one staff member tested positive for the virus.

This is Laurier Manor’s second outbreak of the pandemic, with 103 staff and residents testing positive for the virus and 25 deaths related to COVID-19 earlier this year.

There are currently 18 ongoing coronavirus outbreaks in Ottawa, according to the Ottawa Public Health dashboard.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newscoronavirus updatecovid-19 canadacovid-19 newsCanada CoronavirusCoronavirus In CanadaCoronavirus CasesOttawa CoronavirusOttawa COVID-19Ottawa Public HealthOttawa coronavirus case countOttawa coronavirus outbreaks
Flyers
More weekly flyers