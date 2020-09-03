Ottawa surpasses 3,000 coronavirus cases with 22 reported Thursday

Send this page to someone via email

Ottawa has passed an unfortunate milestone in the novel coronavirus pandemic with 3,000 lab-confirmed cases of the virus as of Thursday.

Ottawa Public Health reported 22 new cases of COVID-19 in its latest daily report, raising the total number of cases to 3,009.

There are now 199 active cases of the virus in Ottawa, a slight drop from the day before.

No new deaths were reported on Thursday, leaving the city’s death toll of the pandemic at 267.

Eleven people remain in hospital with COVID-19, one of whom is in the intensive care unit.

A new outbreak was declared as of Tuesday at the Laurier Manor long-term care home, where one staff member tested positive for the virus.

This is Laurier Manor’s second outbreak of the pandemic, with 103 staff and residents testing positive for the virus and 25 deaths related to COVID-19 earlier this year.

There are currently 18 ongoing coronavirus outbreaks in Ottawa, according to the Ottawa Public Health dashboard.