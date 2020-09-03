House fire kills 2 on Cross Lake First Nation: RCMP

Two people are dead following a house fire on Cross Lake First Nation early Thursday, police say.
RCMP say the home in the Natamik 1 area was completely engulfed in flames when officers arrived around 4 a.m.
The fire department was called in to put out the blaze.
Police say four adults were in the home at the time of the fire. They say two people were able to get out to safety, but two others died in the fire.
Cross Lake RCMP continue to investigate along with the RCMP’s forensic identification services and the officer of the fire commissioner.
Cross Lake First Nation is roughly 529 km north of Winnipeg.
