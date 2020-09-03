House fire kills 2 on Cross Lake First Nation: RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

Two people are dead following a house fire on Cross Lake First Nation early Thursday, police say.

RCMP say the home in the Natamik 1 area was completely engulfed in flames when officers arrived around 4 a.m.

The fire department was called in to put out the blaze.

Early this morning, Cross Lake #rcmpmb responded to a house fire in the community. The home was completely engulfed w flames. 2 adults made it safely out of the home, but 2 adults were found deceased inside. RCMP & the Office of the Fire Commissioner continue to investigate. — RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) September 3, 2020

Police say four adults were in the home at the time of the fire. They say two people were able to get out to safety, but two others died in the fire.

Cross Lake RCMP continue to investigate along with the RCMP’s forensic identification services and the officer of the fire commissioner.

Cross Lake First Nation is roughly 529 km north of Winnipeg.

