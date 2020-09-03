Labour Day 2020: What’s opened and closed in Guelph

It hasn’t been the most ideal summer thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, but like every year, the unofficial end to summer will be capped off by the Labour Day long weekend.
And just like every year, there are plenty of closures and service reductions on the holiday Monday.
Here is a quick rundown of some of them in Guelph.
Food and drink
Most grocery stores in the city are closed for business except for Market Fresh in downtown Guelph. Its hours are from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Restaurants are open with indoor and outdoor tables. Those looking to dine out should book a reservation ahead of time.
All LCBO locations are closed but The Beer Store locations at West Willow Mall on Silvercreek Parkway and the one on Woolwich Street are open.
The local breweries around town are open on Labour Day.
Shopping
Stone Road Mall is closed for the day and so are both Walmart locations.
Rexall locations on Eramosa Road and Woolwich Street, including their pharmacies, are open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. The Shoppers Drug Mart on Eramosa Road is open as well.
Some small businesses and shops are open, but customers should call ahead to confirm hours.
Banks will be closed on Monday and there will be no mail delivery.
City-run facilities and services
There is no waste collection on Labour Day. The collection will be pushed back one day for the rest of the week. The Waste Resource Innovation Centre is closed as well.
City buildings are closed as are recreation and community centres, and arenas. Keep in mind that the Victoria Road Recreation Centre is being used as a COVID-19 assessment centre.
Guelph’s museums and libraries are closed as well.
The city’s outdoor splash pads, wading pools and the Lyon Pool are open.
Public transit
Guelph Transit will operate on a Sunday schedule from 9:15 a.m. to 6:45 p.m. and there will be no community bus service.
GO Transit will operate on a Saturday schedule, meaning there will be no trains in and out of Guelph Central Station.
Comments