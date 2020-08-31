Downtown Guelph’s dining district sticking around for a few more weeks

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Guelph says its downtown dining district will stick around for a few more weeks.

The program, which allows restaurants near Macdonell and Wyndham streets to extend their patios onto the road, was scheduled to wrap up on Sept. 7.

But the city announced on Monday that the dining district will be around until Sept. 21.

Guelph Mayor Cam Guthrie credits businesses and residents for making the program a huge success.

“I’m glad it’s staying open for a little while longer,” he said. “The downtown pedestrian zone and extended patios are a couple great examples of Guelph getting it right during COVID-19.”

Since the second week of July, the intersection has been closed, allowing at least 17 restaurants have been able to expand patios.

Marty Williams, Executive director of the Downtown Guelph Business Association, echoed Guthrie’s praise of the patios.

“They are a great attraction, and an important source of employment and much needed economic activity,” he said.

“As we pivot to safely opening indoor dining spaces, remember that there are still lots of patios open. Not to mention fantastic local stores, great salons, and top-notch professional services all over downtown Guelph.”

The city has said they will look at making the on-street patios a permanent fixture in downtown Guelph during the summer season.

The intersection will reopen to traffic on Sept. 22 and all affected Guelph Transit routes and stops will be restored.

The city said there will be some short-term road closures in the area to complete road repairs and line painting, and clear catch basins and storm drains.