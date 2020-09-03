Alberta man charged with 3D printing firearm parts

Send this page to someone via email

A 53-year-old Alberta man has been charged for allegedly using a 3D printer to manufacture firearm parts.

The Alberta Law Enforcement Response Team said in a media release Thursday morning that it’s believed this is the first time charges have been laid in Alberta in relation to the 3D printing of firearms.

ALERT began its investigation in April 2019, and also involved the assistance of the Lethbridge Police Service and Picture Butte RCMP. The RCMP’s National Weapons Enforcement Support Team was also involved in the investigation.

The investigation led officers to search a home where multiple 3D printers were found. An assortment of manufactured firearm parts were also found in the home and include pistol lower frames, an assault rifle receiver and frame, a bump stock for converting a semi-automatic firearm to fully automatic and silencers.

Seized items were sent to the RCMP Forensic Science and Identification Services lab for examination and ballistics testing. ALERT said preliminary results confirmed the 3D-printed parts were functional.

Dan Forsyth of Picture Butte, Alta., was arrested on Aug. 18 and charged with the following offences:

Offering to traffic firearms

Manufacturing a restricted firearm

Manufacturing a non-restricted firearm

Manufacturing a prohibited device

Possession of firearms for the purpose of trafficking

Possession of a prohibited device for the purpose of trafficking

Unauthorized possession of a non-restricted firearm

Unauthorized possession of a restricted firearm

Unauthorized possession of a prohibited weapon

Unauthorized possession of a prohibited device

Possession of a weapon contrary to a prohibition order

“The strength of collaboration during investigations of illegal movement and criminal use of firearms has once again resulted in a successful outcome, thanks to the efforts of ALERT and the RCMP Canadian Firearms Program’s NWEST,” said Supt. Sue Black with the RCMP Canadian Firearms Program.

Forsyth is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 7.

