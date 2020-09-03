Edmonton Public Schools still finalizing online learning plans as in-person instruction begins

As students enrolled in in-classroom learning within Edmonton public schools headed back to class Thursday, those who opted for online learning will have to wait a few more days to begin their school year.

The Edmonton Public School Board said it needs more time to work through the “incredibly complex task of organizing students and teachers into online learning groups.”

The school board had hoped to have information regarding remote learning sent to parents and students by Sept. 3, but said some still haven’t heard from their teacher or school yet.

“Our work is still in progress, so we can take the care we need to make sure our staff and students are placed in groups that will most benefit students and their learning,” the school board said in an update to families Wednesday.

The school board expects 90 per cent of families to be connected with their child’s teacher by Friday. Work to finalize the remaining learning groups and assign teachers will continue over the weekend, the school board said, and all students will know who their teacher is by Monday. The first full day of class for those who have opted for online learning will be on Tuesday.

“We want to thank you for the patience and understanding you have shown during this process,” the board said. Tweet This

“This is work that we have never done before and we take very seriously. We recognize this is a stressful time for families and students, but want to assure you that we care deeply about our online learning environment and the success of our students.”

About 30 per cent of students enrolled in Edmonton Public Schools chose to learn online this fall. That translates to more than 28,000 students.

In-classroom school begins Thursday with yellow bus delays

Meanwhile, kids who opted to learn inside a classroom had their first day of instruction on Thursday.

The Edmonton Public School Board warned parents that there were busing delays on Thursday morning. The yellow school bus carrier companies experienced some last-minute shifts in the availability of drivers, according to the school board.

Families were encouraged to find alternative ways to get their kids to and from school on Thursday. Up-to-date information about delayed buses is available on Where’s My Bus? in SchoolZone.

Wednesday was the first day of school for students who attend Edmonton Catholic schools.

