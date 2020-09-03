Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

VPD looking for missing man with dementia

By John Copsey Global News
Vancouver Police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing 73-year-old man with dementia, Lawrence Hordy.
Vancouver Police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing 73-year-old man with dementia, Lawrence Hordy. VPD

Vancouver police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 73-year-old man with dementia.

Lawrence Hordy was last seen leaving his care home near West 1st Avenue and Columbia Street at around 2 p.m. on Aug. 29. Mr. Hordy suffers from dementia, and his absence is out of character.

Read more: Missing elderly woman with dementia found safe in Vancouver

Mr. Hordy is described as white with fair skin. He is five-foot-10 and has a slim build. He has long, white hair and a long, white beard. He was last seen wearing a dark sweater, a black hooded sweater and a denim jacket. He was also wearing dark pants that are held up with a long string.

Trending Stories

Mr. Hordy will be walking, and has been known to push a shopping cart. He will be confused or disoriented, and is not likely to ask for assistance.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: VPD report missing man found

Anyone who sees Lawrence Hordy is asked to call 911 and stay with him until first responders arrive.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Missingvancouver policeMissing ManVPDDementiaShopping CartColumbia StreetLawrence HordyWest 1st Avenue
Flyers
More weekly flyers