VPD looking for missing man with dementia

Vancouver police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 73-year-old man with dementia.

Lawrence Hordy was last seen leaving his care home near West 1st Avenue and Columbia Street at around 2 p.m. on Aug. 29. Mr. Hordy suffers from dementia, and his absence is out of character.

Mr. Hordy is described as white with fair skin. He is five-foot-10 and has a slim build. He has long, white hair and a long, white beard. He was last seen wearing a dark sweater, a black hooded sweater and a denim jacket. He was also wearing dark pants that are held up with a long string.

Mr. Hordy will be walking, and has been known to push a shopping cart. He will be confused or disoriented, and is not likely to ask for assistance.

Anyone who sees Lawrence Hordy is asked to call 911 and stay with him until first responders arrive.