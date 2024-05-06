Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Police search for East Vancouver child-luring suspect

By Simon Little Global News
Posted May 6, 2024 6:25 pm
1 min read
Anyone who recognizes this man is asked to contact Vancouver police. View image in full screen
Anyone who recognizes this man is asked to contact Vancouver police. Vancouver police
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Police are on the lookout for a man accused of trying to lure an 11-year-old girl in East Vancouver.

Vancouver police said the incident happened around 6:30 p.m., as the child was walking home from Grays Park near East 33rd Avenue and St. Catherines Street.

Police said a man on a bike called out to the girl from across the street and asked her to come with him. The girl walked away into the south lane of East 33rd, but the man followed, according to police.

Click to play video: 'Vancouver police investigate alleged child luring'
Vancouver police investigate alleged child luring

Police said the girl sought help from someone driving by, who took her home where she reported the incident to police.

Story continues below advertisement

“This child did everything right,” Sgt. Steve Addison said in a media release.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

“She sensed she was in danger, she quickly sought help, and she got to a place of safety. By calling police right away, our officers were able to begin collecting important evidence, which we hope will help us identify the suspect.”

Police have boosted patrols in the area and have deployed officers from their Special Investigation Section to canvass the neighbourhood.

Trending Now
Click to play video: 'Bail denied for Steveston child-luring suspect'
Bail denied for Steveston child-luring suspect

The suspect is described as a tall man in his 30s with bushy eyebrows and a deep voice. Police say he had pronounced facial features including high cheekbones, a wide jaw, a big nose and ears and dark under his eyes.

The suspect was wearing a dark hoodie under a long-sleeved plaid flannel shirt, dark jeans, and black Doc Marten-style shoes and was wearing a dark backpack and riding a blue Trek mountain bike.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to call Vancouver police at 604-717-0604

More on Crime
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices