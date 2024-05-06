Police search for East Vancouver child-luring suspect

Send this page to someone via email

Police are on the lookout for a man accused of trying to lure an 11-year-old girl in East Vancouver.

Vancouver police said the incident happened around 6:30 p.m., as the child was walking home from Grays Park near East 33rd Avenue and St. Catherines Street.

Police said a man on a bike called out to the girl from across the street and asked her to come with him. The girl walked away into the south lane of East 33rd, but the man followed, according to police.

Police said the girl sought help from someone driving by, who took her home where she reported the incident to police.

“This child did everything right,” Sgt. Steve Addison said in a media release.

“She sensed she was in danger, she quickly sought help, and she got to a place of safety. By calling police right away, our officers were able to begin collecting important evidence, which we hope will help us identify the suspect.”

Police have boosted patrols in the area and have deployed officers from their Special Investigation Section to canvass the neighbourhood.

The suspect is described as a tall man in his 30s with bushy eyebrows and a deep voice. Police say he had pronounced facial features including high cheekbones, a wide jaw, a big nose and ears and dark under his eyes.

The suspect was wearing a dark hoodie under a long-sleeved plaid flannel shirt, dark jeans, and black Doc Marten-style shoes and was wearing a dark backpack and riding a blue Trek mountain bike.

Anyone with information is asked to call Vancouver police at 604-717-0604