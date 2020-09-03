10-year-old boy survives cougar attack near Lillooet, B.C.

Send this page to someone via email

A 10-year-old boy is lucky to have escaped serious injury after a cougar attack northwest of Lillooet, B.C.

The Conservation Officer Service Predator Attack Team remains at the site of the attack, which took place Monday afternoon outside a remote family cabin near Marshall Lake.

Two women and four children, ranging in age from 10 to 13, were walking along a trail when the boy ran ahead.

A cougar suddenly dropped out of a tree and swiped at the boy, who was knocked down.

The cougar pursued the boy on the ground, scratching his back and chest.

A Border Collie with the group jumped on the cougar’s back, while the group started screaming and throwing rocks and sticks.

The cougar ran away. A nearby road worker helped administer first aid. The boy was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Conservation officers, using hounds, are working to track down the cougar as the investigation continues.

While cougar attacks are rare, conservation officers urge anyone venturing into the backcountry to be prepared in case of any wildlife encounters.