December 18, 2018 3:54 pm

2-year-old boy attacked by cougar at Cascade Falls Regional Park near Mission, B.C.

Cascade Falls Regional Park is closed after a two-year-old boy was attacked by a cougar on Monday afternoon.

The B.C. Conservation Officer Service said the young boy was injured while an adult was taking some young children for a walk along the trail near Mission, B.C., around 4 p.m.

The boy suffered minor injuries, including scratches to his back and a puncture wound to his arm.

Sgt. Todd Hunter with the B.C. Conservation Officer Service said the park will remain closed as conservation officers monitor the area and “come up with a long-term solution.”

