Man shot at north-end Toronto commercial property makes his own way to hospital: police

A man is recovering in hospital after a drive-by shooting at a commercial property in Toronto’s north end Wednesday evening, police say.
Emergency crews were called to a property on Bridgeland Avenue, west of Dufferin Street just south of Highway 401, at around 7:15 p.m. with reports from calls that gunshots were heard.
Police reported finding several shell casings, but there were no victims at the scene.
Less than an hour later, someone checked into a nearby local hospital with a gunshot wound.
The shooting came hours after a 50-year-old man was killed and six people were injured after a pair of early morning shootings. Investigations into those incidents are still ongoing.
Meanwhile, anyone with information was asked to call police at 416-808-2222 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.
