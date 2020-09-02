Man shot at north-end Toronto commercial property makes his own way to hospital: police

Send this page to someone via email

A man is recovering in hospital after a drive-by shooting at a commercial property in Toronto’s north end Wednesday evening, police say.

Emergency crews were called to a property on Bridgeland Avenue, west of Dufferin Street just south of Highway 401, at around 7:15 p.m. with reports from calls that gunshots were heard.

Police reported finding several shell casings, but there were no victims at the scene.

Less than an hour later, someone checked into a nearby local hospital with a gunshot wound.

The shooting came hours after a 50-year-old man was killed and six people were injured after a pair of early morning shootings. Investigations into those incidents are still ongoing.

Meanwhile, anyone with information was asked to call police at 416-808-2222 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

