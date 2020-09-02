Menu

Health

Coronavirus: 2 cases of COVID-19 reported in Kawartha Lakes and Northumberland

By Noor Ibrahim Global News
Posted September 2, 2020 5:56 pm
Out of the health unit's 228 total confirmed cases, 204 have been resolved.
Out of the health unit's 228 total confirmed cases, 204 have been resolved. File Photo / Getty Images

The Haliburton Kawartha Pine Ridge District Health Unit is reporting two new cases of COVID-19 in its jurisdiction on Wednesday.

One case is reported in the City of Kawartha Lakes, bringing the overall total confirmed cases to 180 in that area. The second case is in Northumberland County, which now has a total of 33 cases.

The overall number of cases in the health unit’s jurisdiction is 228. Haliburton County remained at 15 cases.

Read more: Coronavirus: No new COVID-19 cases reported in Peterborough region on Wednesday

One more high risk contact was also identified on Wednesday, making the total 17.

According to the health unit, of its 228 cases, 204 have been resolved.

The health unit only updates its COVID-19 information page on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays.

Since the onset of the pandemic, 15 people have been hospitalized to date.

