Crime

Man on a tractor charged with impaired driving by OPP

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted September 2, 2020 5:40 pm
OPP say a man driving a tractor was charged with impaired driving.
OPP say a man driving a tractor was charged with impaired driving. Don Mitchell / Global News

Ontario Provincial Police say a man on a tractor has been charged with impaired driving in the town of Erin.

Officers were called to a disturbance on Friday evening at a home in the town that is about 30 kilometres east of Guelph.

Guelph police dog Charger retires after 10 years of service

While they were on their way, officers were told that a suspect had left and was going back to his own home on a farm tractor, OPP said in a news release.

Police then went to the suspect’s home and, according to the news release, they could tell the man was drunk.

The 60-year-old man was arrested and charged with impaired driving. His driver’s licence was suspended for 90 days and the tractor was impounded for seven days.

He’s scheduled to make a court appearance in Guelph on Oct. 2.

OPP are reminding the community that if they suspect someone is driving while impaired, either by drugs or alcohol, to call 911 and report it.

