Crime

Suspect in fatal Vancouver Island hit and run captured after 5-day manhunt: RCMP

By Simon Little Global News
Police seek hit-and-run driver in fatal Ladysmith crash
Video shows the aftermath of a fatal hit-and-run crash in Ladysmith, B.C.

The man accused of being behind the wheel of a Ladysmith, B.C., hit and run that killed a 35-year-old mother on Saturday is in police custody.

On Wednesday, B.C. RCMP Traffic Services said the suspect was arrested on Vancouver Island “on unrelated matters.”

Police have not identified him, as Crown has yet to approve charges.

Read more: ‘Carnage absolutely everywhere’: Witnesses describe site of fatal B.C. hit-and-run crash

Friends and family have identified the victim of the crash as Katie Blogg, a mother of two.

A GoFundMe campaign had raised $107,000 for the family by Wednesday morning.

A 35-year-old Ladysmith woman was killed after a hit-and-run crash on Vancouver Island.
A 35-year-old Ladysmith woman was killed after a hit-and-run crash on Vancouver Island.

The collision occurred around 8:30 a.m. Saturday on the Trans Canada Highway, near Oyster Sto’Lo Road.

Police said a southbound Ford F150 pickup truck climbed over a centre median and crashed into a northbound SUV.

Read more: Hit-and-run driver stole vehicle to flee fatal Vancouver Island crash site, police say

 

Blogg, who was driving the SUV, died at the scene.

The F150 driver allegedly stole another vehicle and fled the scene, setting off a five-day manhunt.

