Suspect in fatal Vancouver Island hit and run captured after 5-day manhunt: RCMP

The man accused of being behind the wheel of a Ladysmith, B.C., hit and run that killed a 35-year-old mother on Saturday is in police custody.

On Wednesday, B.C. RCMP Traffic Services said the suspect was arrested on Vancouver Island “on unrelated matters.”

Police have not identified him, as Crown has yet to approve charges.

Friends and family have identified the victim of the crash as Katie Blogg, a mother of two.

A GoFundMe campaign had raised $107,000 for the family by Wednesday morning.

The collision occurred around 8:30 a.m. Saturday on the Trans Canada Highway, near Oyster Sto’Lo Road.

Police said a southbound Ford F150 pickup truck climbed over a centre median and crashed into a northbound SUV.

Blogg, who was driving the SUV, died at the scene.

The F150 driver allegedly stole another vehicle and fled the scene, setting off a five-day manhunt.