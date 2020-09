Send this page to someone via email

A man is in life-threatening condition after a shooting in Toronto’s north end early Wednesday.

A Toronto Paramedics spokesperson told Global News emergency crews were called to Stilecroft Drive behind Grandravine Arena, west of Keele Street and north of Sheppard Avenue West at around 5 a.m.

Paramedics transported a man to hospital in life-threatening condition.

More to come.



BREAKING: @TorontoMedics say a man is in life-threatening condition after a shooting on Stilecroft Drive, west of Keele Street and north of Sheppard Avenue West, at around 5 a.m. It comes three hours after six people on Eglinton Avenue West were shot. pic.twitter.com/hOMoqqlbRF — Nick Westoll (@NWestoll) September 2, 2020

