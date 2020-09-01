Menu

Cannabis

Ontario cannabis regulator promises to double monthly store approvals this fall

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 1, 2020 6:00 pm
A vendor displays marijuana for sale during the 4-20 marijuana celebration, in Vancouver, B.C., on Friday, April 20, 2018.
A vendor displays marijuana for sale during the 4-20 marijuana celebration, in Vancouver, B.C., on Friday, April 20, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

TORONTO — Ontario’s cannabis store regulator says it will double the number of shops it authorizes this fall.

The Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario says it will step up the pace of its approvals process at the province’s direction.

In April, the Ontario government said the AGCO would begin to issue 20 retail store authorizations per month.

Read more: Ontario Cannabis Store reports median price of dried cannabis in province dropped 25% last year

The commission says it will contact all affected applicants to advise them of the change.

The AGCO says it has issued 164 approvals to date and 150 stores are currently open.

The commission says it continues to work with the government to increase the number of cannabis store licences it approves each month.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
