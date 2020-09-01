Groat Road motorcycle crash victim remembered as passionate man, experienced rider

Send this page to someone via email

Darcy Evans, 46, is being remembered as “the kind of man that would give anybody the shirt off his back,” according to his sister Nicky Evans.

Darcy died in a horrific crash Monday on Groat Road, north of the North Saskatchewan River.

A motorcycle was travelling north on Groat Road when the rider lost control and struck a centre barrier, Edmonton police said.

The rider was flung over the barrier into an oncoming truck heading south on Groat Road.

Darcy died on scene. The driver of the truck didn’t suffer any injuries.

Nicky said Darcy was extremely passionate about everything he did.

“He loved spending time with his nephew, Taylor, and friends, taking pictures of pets and riding his motorcycle,” Nicky said Tuesday.

“He was an extremely experienced rider, even teaching classes.”

“To leave this world like the way he did is heartbreaking, but he died doing something he loved.” Tweet This

Darcy Evans is being remembered as passionate. He died in a motorcycle crash on Groat Road. Supplied/ Nicky Evans

Evans was a photographer. On his website, he said he “always loved the beauty that can be found in the simplest things around us.”

“What sets me apart from other photographers is my ability to connect with animals. I have [an] immeasurable ability to interact with animals and bring out their personalities,” Evans said on his website.

An administrator on the Ride in Paradise’ Memorial – Edmonton (RIP’M) Facebook page made a public post calling Darcy a very experienced rider and took part in many bike trips throughout Alberta and B.C.