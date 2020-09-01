Okanagan Skaha school district urging parents to fill out online survey for upcoming school year

Send this page to someone via email

A school district in the South Okanagan is urging parents of school-aged children to fill out an important online survey for the upcoming school year.

Okanagan Skaha School District 67 says its restart plan for the 2020-21 school year will provide one of three options for students: in-class instruction, online learning and homeschooling.

The school district says it is exploring the possibility of “offering a temporary, flexible transition that would allow students to learn remotely and receive some learning support from the district while maintaining their placement at their home school.”

According to the school district, under this plan, parents may choose to have their child transition back to their school on one of the following dates:

Elementary school: Oct. 19, Dec. 14, Jan. 25

Middle school: Oct. 19, Dec. 14, Jan. 25

Secondary school: Nov.16 (start of Term 2), Feb. 1 (start of Term 3)

“Children whose families choose this option would remain enrolled in their home school for possible transition to in-person instruction this school year as noted in the dates above,” said the school district.

“For those parents that indicate an interest in a temporary transition option or on-line learning option through ConnectEd, school administrators will be in contact with you to confirm what these supports will look like for your child as we finalize our plans.”

In an email to Global News, the school district said the survey’s goal is to receive feedback from families on how SD67 can best support the startup process.

Of note, school district said the survey will close Wednesday morning at 8 a.m.

The survey can be found here.

