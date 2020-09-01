Georgian College launches new AI graduate certificate program

Send this page to someone via email

Georgian College is launching a new artificial intelligence (AI) graduate certificate program that will start at the Barrie, Ont., campus in January.

The program will help students gain the background and skills to become AI system designers, programmers, implementers and machine-learning analysts.

“The AI computing paradigm radically changes the functionality and capabilities of computer systems,” Georgian College’s associate dean of design and visual arts, Tim Krywulak, said in a statement.

“Through this program, students will solve complex AI challenges and power next-generation businesses through the application of machine learning.”

The program includes 14 courses that cover advanced study in AI infrastructure, architecture, reinforcement learning, neural networks, vision and conversation systems, among other things.

“There is an immense demand for highly skilled graduates in the field of AI as it’s a key disruptive technology driving the digital economy,” said Bill Angelakos, Georgian College’s dean of technology and visual arts.

“It will impact future jobs and how we do things in a big way.”

The new program will be taught by “industry-expert faculty.”