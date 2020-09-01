Menu

Environment

Surveillance video captures bear walking through Whistler, B.C., hotel lobby

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted September 1, 2020 11:54 am
Bear enters lobby of Four Seasons in Whistler
The Four Seasons Hotel in Whistler, B.C., had an unexpected visitor when a black bear entered the lobby of the hotel.

It’s not unusual to see bears and other wildlife in Whistler, B.C., but one bear seemed to want to get a taste of the high life recently.

On July 13, a black bear wandered into the lobby of the Four Seasons Hotel in the world-renown ski resort’s upper village.

The bear wandered through the lobby, checking out the furnishings, before deciding to check out without any issue, with the manager safely escorting it at a distance.

A spokesperson for the hotel said Monday no guests saw the animal on the property.

Trap in place after frightening black bear encounter on Coquitlam Crunch trail
Read more: Gene Simmons of KISS joins Whistler, B.C., band onstage for spontaneous jam session

While this is not common, staff at the hotel have been trained to handle wildlife encounters because of the resort’s proximity to nature and the surrounding mountains, the spokesperson said.

