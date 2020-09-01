4 killed in deadly weekend on Saskatchewan highways

Send this page to someone via email

Four people are dead following four separate collisions on Saskatchewan highways on the weekend.

RCMP said three of the collisions happened on Aug. 29.

The first happened on Highway 1 roughly 10 kilometres east of Moose Jaw at around 4:17 p.m. Saturday.

Witnesses told RCMP that an SUV heading north on a grid road ran a stop sign at a high rate of speed and struck a semi-trailer heading east on the highway.

Police said the SUV was engulfed in flames when officers arrived.

The driver of the SUV, a 77-year-old man, was declared dead at the scene. Police have not released his name.

The driver of the semi was not injured.

The second collision happened around 7:30 p.m. on Highway 4 north of Cochin.

Police have not released the nature of the collision, but said a passenger in a vehicle was taken to hospital in the Battlefords.

The 21-year-old woman later died from her injuries.

RCMP said the driver of the vehicle fled from the crash scene and has not been located.

Alcohol is believed to be a factor in Saturday’s third fatal crash.

Pelican Narrows RCMP said officers were called to a single-vehicle crash on Highway 135 at around 8:45 involving an SUV with seven occupants.

Police said a passenger in the SUV, a 28-year-old woman, was ejected from the vehicle.

She was declared dead at the scene by paramedics. Her name has not been released.

Five other passengers were taken to hospital in Pelican Narrows or Flin Flon for treatment of their injuries.

The driver fled the scene, but police said she was located at a clinic in Pelican Narrows. The 22-year-old woman was arrested for impaired operation of a motor vehicle causing death.

The fourth fatal collision happened Sunday afternoon when a vehicle rolled on a gravel road near Lebret.

One passenger in the vehicle, a 20-year-old woman, was declared dead at the scene. Her name has not been released.

A second passenger, an 18-year-old woman, suffered critical injuries and was airlifted to a hospital in Regina. There is no word on her current condition.

A boy under the age of 16, who police suspect had been the one driving, was taken to hospital for what police believe are non-critical injuries.

RCMP said all four fatal collisions remain under investigation.

