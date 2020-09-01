No new COVID-19 cases in New Brunswick Tuesday

Health officials are reporting no new cases of the coronavirus on Tuesday, based on testing completed the day prior.
The numbers in New Brunswick are on a steady decline as the province reports one additional recovery, leaving three active cases of COVID-19.
To date, the province has confirmed 191 cases of the virus and reports 186 recoveries.
There have been two deaths as a result of COVID-19, both in the Campbellton region.
The Atlantic travel bubble remains operational.
The bubble permits interprovincial travel between Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island, and Newfoundland and Labrador without self-isolation.
However, restrictions will be in place. You can learn what you need to do ahead of time for each province here.View link »
