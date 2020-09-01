Menu

Canada

No new COVID-19 cases in New Brunswick Tuesday

By Karla Renic Global News
Guelph's COVID-19 assessment clinic is moving out of the Victoria Road Recreation Centre. Matt Carty / Global Guelph

Health officials are reporting no new cases of the coronavirus on Tuesday, based on testing completed the day prior.

The numbers in New Brunswick are on a steady decline as the province reports one additional recovery, leaving three active cases of COVID-19.

To date, the province has confirmed 191 cases of the virus and reports 186 recoveries.

There have been two deaths as a result of COVID-19, both in the Campbellton region.

The Atlantic travel bubble remains operational.

The bubble permits interprovincial travel between Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island, and Newfoundland and Labrador without self-isolation.

However, restrictions will be in place. You can learn what you need to do ahead of time for each province here.

