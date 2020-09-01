Ed Sheeran welcomes 1st baby with wife Cherry Seaborn

Send this page to someone via email

Ed Sheeran and his wife Cherry Seaborn welcomed their baby daughter, Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran, last week.

The singer, who announced he was taking another break from social media back in December, shared a rare Instagram message to announce the birth.

Sheeran posted a pic of a tiny pair of socks and a blanket, alongside the caption: “Ello! A quick message from me as I have some personal news that I wanted to share with you… Last week, with the help of an amazing delivery team, Cherry gave birth to our beautiful and healthy daughter – Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran.

“We are completely in love with her. Both mom and baby are doing amazing and we are on cloud nine over here. We hope that you can respect our privacy at this time. Lots of love and I’ll see you when it’s time to come back, Ed x.”

Sheeran and Seaborn tied the knot in 2018, but are known to keep their relationship private.

Sheeran, who recently credited Seaborn for him now leading a much healthier lifestyle, started dating his childhood sweetheart, who he met in school, back in 2015.

The couple announced their engagement in January 2018, before marrying in secret later that year at Sheeran’s estate in Framlingham, U.K.

While there is much speculation on the baby name’s genesis, some think it’s a nod to Sheeran’s favourite Philip Pullman book series, His Dark Materials: one of the main character’s first names is Lyra.

As for the “Antarctica” part, it’s anybody’s guess, but one Sheeran fan pointed out on social media that the singer was in Antarctica nine months ago.

— With files from Global News’ Chris Jancelewicz