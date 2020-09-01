Menu

Radio - Trump tax return fight continues with appeals court hearing

Canada

Crescent Point raises production guidance as shut-in production restarts

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 1, 2020 9:58 am
The corporate logo of Crescent Point Energy Corp. is shown. A leading proxy advisory firm is joining a call for change at Crescent Point Energy Corp. by endorsing two of its four director nominees put forward by a dissident shareholder.
The corporate logo of Crescent Point Energy Corp. is shown. A leading proxy advisory firm is joining a call for change at Crescent Point Energy Corp. by endorsing two of its four director nominees put forward by a dissident shareholder. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO

Crescent Point Energy Corp. raised its production guidance for the year as it said it restarted production that was shut in when energy prices crashed due to the pandemic.

The company says annual average production guidance is now forecast to be between 119,000 to 121,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day.

The guidance is up from its earlier forecast for production of 110,000 to 114,000 boepd.

Read more: Energy companies continue job cuts amid low oil prices, COVID-19 pandemic

It says capital expenditures are expected to be approximately $665 million in 2020, in-line with the lower end of its earlier guidance for between $650 million and $700 million.

Crescent Point slashed its capital spending plan and lowered its production guidance earlier this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic and a dramatic decline in oil prices.

Looking ahead, the company says its preliminary outlook for 2021 sees it sustaining or exceeding its production in the second half of 2020.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
oil productionCrescent Point Energybarrels of oiloil forecastCrescent Point Energy Corp.Crescent Pointboepd
