Canada

Tories and Liberals campaign in southeastern New Brunswick today

By STAFF The Canadian Press
Posted September 1, 2020 9:24 am
Global News Morning New Brunswick: September 1
The online edition of Global News Morning with Paul Brothers and Alyse Hand on Global New Brunswick.

Three of New Brunswick’s party leaders will be campaigning today in southeastern New Brunswick.

Progressive Conservative Leader Blaine Higgs will stop in Sussex before travelling to Moncton to make an announcement.

Liberal Leader Kevin Vickers is also scheduled to make a campaign announcement today in Moncton.

Read more: N.B. Liberals promise to suspend use of industrial herbicide on Crown land

People’s Alliance Leader Kris Austin has a series of campaign stops in Sussex.

Green Leader David Coon is continuing his tour across northern New Brunswick with a number of stops in the Bathurst area.

On Monday, the Liberals and Greens promised to eliminate the use of an industrial herbicide on public land across the province.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 1, 2020.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
