Canada

Campaigning continues with New Brunswick election now two weeks away

By The Staff Global News
Posted August 31, 2020 8:56 am
A New Brunswick logo is shown during a press conference in Fredericton, New Brunswick on Monday February 17, 2020. The third week of the New Brunswick election campaign gets underway today, with the Sept. 14 vote exactly two weeks away.
A New Brunswick logo is shown during a press conference in Fredericton, New Brunswick on Monday February 17, 2020. The third week of the New Brunswick election campaign gets underway today, with the Sept. 14 vote exactly two weeks away. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Stephen MacGillivray

The third week of the New Brunswick election campaign gets underway today, with the Sept. 14 vote exactly two weeks away.

Progressive Conservative leader Blaine Higgs will be in Saint John this morning, where he will make an announcement and meet with local candidates.

Read more: ‘Retail politics’ dominate ‘slow’ N.B. election at campaign midpoint: political scientist

Liberal leader Kevin Vickers is expected to make an announcement in Rogersville, south of Miramichi, before campaigning with local candidates in the province’s southeast.

On the weekend, Vickers promised to bring more people to live and work in New Brunswick if elected, while Higgs pledged continued support for the province’s tourism industry, which has been hit hard by COVID-19.

The Liberals and the Tories are fielding candidates in all 49 constituencies across the province.

The Greens have 47 candidates, while 36 people are running for the People’s Alliance, 32 for the NDP, nine as independents, and four with the KISS (“Keep It Simple Solutions”) party.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 31, 2020.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
