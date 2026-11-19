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A fourth member of a family injured in a house fire in Burlington on Saturday has died, Mayor Marianne Meed Ward says.

A woman is now dead in the fire that left a man and two children, including a baby, dead.

Meed Ward said in a social media post on Thursday that one child, Te’Jaun Stuart, remains in hospital.

“As we continue to grieve alongside everyone affected, our thoughts remain with Te’Jaun and the extended family as they face an unimaginable road ahead, “she said.

“Flags at City Hall will remain lowered in honour of the Stuart family.”

Our community has been deeply shaken by the devastating tragedy that has now taken four precious lives from the Stuart family, a mother, father and two children. One child, Te’Jaun, remains in hospital. As we continue to grieve alongside everyone affected, our thoughts remain… pic.twitter.com/SEOTrXVxWY — Mayor Marianne Meed Ward (@MariannMeedWard) November 19, 2026

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The mother’s death was also confirmed in a statement from the Office of the Fire Marshal on Thursday.

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“At this time, we do not have any further updates to provide regarding the condition of the child who remains in hospital,” said spokesperson Jim Demetriou.

Emergency services were contacted around 6:45 a.m. Saturday, Halton Regional Police said, to respond to reports of a fire within a residential unit at a townhouse complex located at 1300 Maple Crossing Blvd.

They said at the time that three children and two adults, one male and one female, were taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries. One child is at least five years old and another is 12, police said. The third was identified as a one-year-old baby.

The man, woman, infant and 12-year-old have died.

Firefighters rushed into an “inferno” Saturday trying to rescue the family and risked their lives to do so, Ontario Fire Marshal Jon Pegg said Monday.

Burlington fire crews were able to extinguish flames quickly and remove the victims from their homes, he said. The fire did not spread to any neighbouring homes.

Pegg said forensic testing will determine the cause of the fire. Until those results are released to the public, Pegg said officials want to focus on safety messaging.

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“We are heading into what historically across Ontario is our most dangerous time of year. As we get into the colder months … we see the highest increase in fire fatalities,” he said.

The public needs to ensure they test their smoke alarms, and to do so monthly, and to create a “home escape plan,” said Pegg.

“It’s the only thing that will save your family’s life,” he said.

“As a fire marshal, (fire) can literally happen to any of us, including myself, my family. My kids know exactly what to do in the event of an alarm going off, and I beg, I ask that everybody practice that with their family,” he said, adding there should be two ways out of each room and alternatives need to be discussed in advance.