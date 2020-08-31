Menu

World

Opposition leaders in Belarus to create new political party amid protests

By Staff Reuters
Posted August 31, 2020 6:54 pm
Mass protests in Belarus continue despite crackdown threats
WATCH: Mass protests in Belarus continue despite crackdown threats

Belarus opposition leader Maria Kolesnikova and the team of jailed opposition figure Viktor Babariko said on Monday they were forming a new political party called Together, a video shared online showed.

“The country is in a political and socio-economic crisis, and together we know, how to exit this crisis … Very soon we will hand in the paperwork needed for registration,” Kolesnikova said in the video.

Read more: Tens of thousands protest as Belarus leader gets birthday call from Russia’s Putin

Babariko, a banker who was detained last month and excluded from the Aug. 9 election ballot, said in a video recorded before his arrest that one of the party’s goals would be constitutional reform.

Protests in Belarus, triggered by a disputed election result that handed President Alexander Lukashenko another term in power, are in their fourth week. The president, in office for 26 years, has shown no inclination to step down.

Lukashenko gets birthday call from Putin as Belarus protests rumble
Lukashenko gets birthday call from Putin as Belarus protests rumble

Another opposition leader, Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, has fled to Lithuania for security reasons with her children.

© 2020 Reuters
