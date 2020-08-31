OPP search for missing 32-year-old Meaford, Ont., man

Send this page to someone via email

Grey Bruce OPP say they’re searching for a missing 32-year-old Meaford, Ont., man, who was last seen on Aug. 30.

According to police, Donald Mahaffie was last seen leaving his Centre Street home on foot at 12 p.m.

OPP officers say they spoke to Mahaffie’s family and friends and attended places that are familiar to him, but they’ve been unable to find him.

Police say Mahaffie is known to go for a walk but that he always returns to his residence.

Story continues below advertisement

Mahaffie is described to be six feet tall, thin, 140 pounds and bald. Police say he was last seen wearing a black hoodie jacket, blue jeans and blue sandals.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Grey Bruce OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

1:53 Missing Cape Breton 14-year-old found safe as man taken into custody Missing Cape Breton 14-year-old found safe as man taken into custody