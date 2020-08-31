City of Toronto prepared to modify services in the event of coronavirus resurgence: officials

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Toronto is prepared to modify services in the event of a coronavirus resurgence, officials said Monday.

The City’s medical officer of health, Dr. Eileen de Villa, said some degree of COVID-19 resurgence is “inevitable.”

“Our success in living with the virus depends greatly on the choices we all make to minimize risk to ourselves and others in the coming months,” she said in a statement.

“We will continue to vigorously champion the effective protections that have served Toronto well since the pandemic began here: frequent handwashing, physical distancing and mask-wearing.”

The City released a resurgence plan Monday, which, among other things, could include the scaling back of recreation and child care services if needed.

Recreation facilities could be required to close again and may be adapted to create food distribution sites and shelters. Park amenities may also have to be shuttered.

Officials said if the province requires licensed child care centres to close again, the City is ready to open free emergency child care centres for essential workers.

City officials said infection prevention measures will continue to be in place in long-term care homes, while supports for vulnerable results are ready to be scaled up as needed.

The TTC’s COVID-19 service plan is scalable to changing service levels; health measures currently in place on the transit system will continue to be maintained, officials said.

Meanwhile, Toronto Public Health has increased staffing levels in a bit to ensure contract tracing can be effective if coronavirus cases spike.