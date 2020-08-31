Saskatchewan Roughrider Jordan Reaves is using his platform to speak out

Send this page to someone via email

Athletes from across the sports world united over the last week, standing up for the Black Lives Matter movement by boycotting games and speaking out.

And even though the CFL isn’t playing right now, Saskatchewan Roughrider Jordan Reaves is one of those athletes pushing for change.

“The fact that all these leagues are uniting and taking a stand to say we need change, I feel like there’s a lot of positive energy for that change,” the 30-year-old told Global News.

“I feel like this has got to be the start to at least more conversation in different groups and circles, circles that would never talk about this before.”

Reaves isn’t the only one in his family standing up for change.

Jordan’s older brother Ryan Reaves, who plays for the Vegas Golden Knights in the National Hockey league, has been one of the main voices in that league’s statement about racism.

“I’m proud of what my brother is doing in the NHL,” Reaves said.

“The NHL is probably the league that’s going to make the most change here just seeing how it’s mostly a white league.

“Seeing everything move throughout WNBA, NBA, MLB and everything, it’s just a feeling of unity and it feels like we’re bringing something back up that really needs to change.”

However, with the positivity, there is also negativity and room for change. Reaves says he’s received messages from people in Saskatchewan saying to keep Black Lives Matter out of the province and just focus on football.

“It hurts,” Reaves said. “To see those comments from fans who cheer for me when I’m wearing the jersey but as soon as that games over I’m back to black skin and that’s that.

“It’s no longer Jordan Reaves the Rider, it’s just a Black guy and that’s where the conversation needs to happen and that’s where the change needs to happen.”

