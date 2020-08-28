Sports August 28 2020 12:14am 02:25 Jacob Blake protests: NHL, NBA move to postpone games following shooting The NHL is joining other sports leagues in postponing games following the Milwaukee Buck’s boycott on Wednesday. Erica Vella reports. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7303167/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7303167/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?