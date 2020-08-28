Toronto Raptors to start series against Boston Celtics on Sunday

Send this page to someone via email

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — The Toronto Raptors will start their best-of-seven NBA Eastern Conference semifinal against the Boston Celtics on Sunday after Game 1 was postponed Thursday in the aftermath of the police shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man, in Kenosha, Wis., last weekend.

All NBA playoff games were called off the past three days at Walt Disney World Resort, triggered by the Milwaukee Bucks’ decision not to take the court for a game against the Orlando Magic on Wednesday.

Teams returned to the practice court Friday after the NBA and the National Basketball Players Association agreed on commitments that made players comfortable continuing. The playoffs will resume Saturday.

Team owners who also control their arena property will work with local officials to turn the building into a voting location for the 2020 general election to allow for safe, in-person voting.

The players and the league will immediately establish a social justice coalition, made up of players, coaches and owners, that will focus on issues such as voting access and advocating for meaningful police and criminal justice reform.

And the league and players will work with TV networks to create advertising spots during the remainder of the post-season to promote greater engagement in the election process and their communities.

— With files from The Associated Press