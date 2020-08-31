Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

Coronavirus: 2 new cases reported in City of Kawartha Lakes on Monday

By Noor Ibrahim Global News
Posted August 31, 2020 4:32 pm
The two cases bring the total number of confirmed cases in the entire jurisdiction to 226.
The two cases bring the total number of confirmed cases in the entire jurisdiction to 226. Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press

The Haliburton Kawartha Pine Ridge District Health Unit is reporting two new cases of COVID-19 in the City of Kawartha Lakes on Monday.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases in the city to 179, and 226 in the entire jurisdiction.  The number of confirmed cases remained at 15 in Haliburton, and 32 in Northumberland County.

Read more: Peterborough drive-thru testing clinic relocating to Northcrest Arena next week

According to the health unit, of its 226 cases, 204 have been resolved.

Trending Stories

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

The health unit only updates its COVID-19 information page on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays.

The current number of high-risk contacts has also went up from four to 16.

Story continues below advertisement

Since the onset of the pandemic, 15 people have been hospitalized to date.

Coronavirus: Ford accuses teachers’ unions of wanting to ’cause trouble’ over labour board challenge
Coronavirus: Ford accuses teachers’ unions of wanting to ’cause trouble’ over labour board challenge
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19covid testingconfirmed casesHKPR Health Unitresolved casesHaliburton COVIDNorthumberland COVIDCity of Kawartha Lakes COVIDCOVID hospitalizationsHKPR COVID-19test kit
Flyers
More weekly flyers