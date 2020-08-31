Coronavirus: 2 new cases reported in City of Kawartha Lakes on Monday

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

The Haliburton Kawartha Pine Ridge District Health Unit is reporting two new cases of COVID-19 in the City of Kawartha Lakes on Monday.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases in the city to 179, and 226 in the entire jurisdiction. The number of confirmed cases remained at 15 in Haliburton, and 32 in Northumberland County.

According to the health unit, of its 226 cases, 204 have been resolved.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

The health unit only updates its COVID-19 information page on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays.

The current number of high-risk contacts has also went up from four to 16.

Story continues below advertisement

Since the onset of the pandemic, 15 people have been hospitalized to date.

3:48 Coronavirus: Ford accuses teachers’ unions of wanting to ’cause trouble’ over labour board challenge Coronavirus: Ford accuses teachers’ unions of wanting to ’cause trouble’ over labour board challenge