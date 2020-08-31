Coquitlam crews suspend search for missing hiker Ali Naderi

Send this page to someone via email

The search for a hiker who went missing in Coquitlam has been suspended, RCMP said Monday.

Coquitlam RCMP said it made the difficult decision to call off the search for 52-year-old Ali Naderi, who went missing on the trails near Eagle Mountain on Aug. 23, but a police investigation into his disappearance will remain open.

Coquitlam RCMP Cpl. Michael McLaughlin said in a statement that search-and-rescue volunteers had searched every nearby trail as well as off-trail locations.

“Given the timeframe that Naderi has been gone, his lack of supplies, and the vast backcountry where he went missing, it doesn’t make sense to continue searching and potentially put our SAR teams at risk,” he said.

RCMP said Thursday that Coquitlam Search and Rescue was taking a two-day break to rest after three days of “intense searching” with plans to resume on Saturday.

Naderi was reported missing on Aug. 23 and was last seen near the foot of Eagle Mountain. His vehicle was found near the 2500-block of Diamond Crescent in Coquitlam.

Naderi is known to hike alone in the area almost daily, according to police.

Investigators circulated a photo of Naderi taken by a trail camera on Eagle Mountain the day he went missing.

Ali Naderi, 52, has been missing since he was last seen hiking the trails near Eagle Mountain in Coquitlam on Aug. 23. Police say his hair may be longer than in this recent photo. Coquitlam RCMP

Naderi is described as Persian with black, salt-and-pepper hair that curls over his ears and brown eyes. He is five-foot-10 and weighs 176 pounds.

He was last seen wearing dark shorts and a dark hiking jacket and carrying hiking poles.

RCMP say the police investigation will stay open until Naderi is found.

Anyone who may have seen him or who has information about his whereabouts is asked to contact Coquitlam RCMP.

— With files from Simon Little