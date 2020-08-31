Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

OPP in Haldimand-Norfolk announce outreach program to help drug users

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted August 31, 2020 2:43 pm
On Monday, OPP in Haldimand-Norfolk announced a partnership with CAMHS to faciltitate an outreach program tied to drug-related calls.
On Monday, OPP in Haldimand-Norfolk announced a partnership with CAMHS to faciltitate an outreach program tied to drug-related calls. Global News London / File

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say they are partnering with a local addiction and mental health agency to help individuals with addictions who do not have a family doctor in Haldimand and Norfolk counties.

The overdose automatic referral (OAR) program, in collaboration with Community Addiction and Mental Health Services (CAMHS), was announced as part of Overdose Awareness Day in Brant, Haldimand and Norfolk counties on Monday.

The OAR program allows OPP to make automatic referrals to outreach teams comprised of counsellors, peer workers and nurses when police attend opioid-related calls involving a person unable to communicate with officers.

Read more: Coronavirus: Public health reports outbreak at child-care centre in Caledonia

“The OPP is pleased to partner with the Addiction Mobile Outreach Team (AMOT) which provides support to individuals living with substance use concerns, problem gambling or concurrent disorders,” OPP Insp. Joseph Varga said in a statement on Monday.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

“This program will be utilized and will definitely make a positive impact in our community.”

Varga revealed that since 2018, OPP in the region have investigated 171 occurrences involving suspected and confirmed, fatal and near-fatal opioid overdoses. Twenty-eight of those calls ended up as fatalities.

So far in 2020, the OPP say they have attended 68 opioid-related calls for service with nine fatalities.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
OPPOntario Provincial PoliceNorfolk CountyHaldimand CountyHaldimand-Norfolk Countyaddiction mobile outreach teamcommunity addiction and mental health servicesdrug overdose awareness day
Flyers
More weekly flyers