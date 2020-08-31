Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

3 new coronavirus outbreaks declared in Ottawa

By Craig Lord Global News
Posted August 31, 2020 1:18 pm
Ottawa Public Health said two long-term care homes and a child learning centre are facing coronavirus outbreaks as of Monday.
Ottawa Public Health said two long-term care homes and a child learning centre are facing coronavirus outbreaks as of Monday. Denis Balibouse / Keystone via AP, Pool

Ottawa’s coronavirus case count continues to climb on the final day of August, with three more outbreaks of the virus declared at local institutions.

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) reported 21 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Monday, bringing the number of active COVID-19 cases in Ottawa to 218. The local public health unit reported 156 active cases a week ago.

There have now been 2,967 cases of the virus locally since the start of the pandemic in March.

Read more: Canada secures 2 new deals for possible COVID-19 vaccines

No new deaths linked to COVID-19 were reported on Monday.

Trending Stories

OPH’s coronavirus dashboard shows 11 people are currently in hospital with COVID-19, one of whom, a man in his 50s, is in the intensive care unit.

Story continues below advertisement

Ottawa is currently facing 14 outbreaks of the virus in local care homes, daycares and shelters.

Monday saw OPH report new outbreaks at two long-term care homes, the Madonna Care Community and West End Villa, as well as at the Beacon Learning Centre.

This marks the third coronavirus outbreak at Madonna Care Community and the second outbreak at West End Villa.

How hotel stays will be during the coronavirus pandemic
How hotel stays will be during the coronavirus pandemic
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Ottawa COVID-19Ottawa CoronavirusOttawa Public HealthOttawa pandemicOttawa coronavirus case countOttawa coronavirus outbreaks
Flyers
More weekly flyers