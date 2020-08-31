3 new coronavirus outbreaks declared in Ottawa

Send this page to someone via email

Ottawa’s coronavirus case count continues to climb on the final day of August, with three more outbreaks of the virus declared at local institutions.

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) reported 21 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Monday, bringing the number of active COVID-19 cases in Ottawa to 218. The local public health unit reported 156 active cases a week ago.

There have now been 2,967 cases of the virus locally since the start of the pandemic in March.

No new deaths linked to COVID-19 were reported on Monday.

OPH’s coronavirus dashboard shows 11 people are currently in hospital with COVID-19, one of whom, a man in his 50s, is in the intensive care unit.

Ottawa is currently facing 14 outbreaks of the virus in local care homes, daycares and shelters.

Monday saw OPH report new outbreaks at two long-term care homes, the Madonna Care Community and West End Villa, as well as at the Beacon Learning Centre.

This marks the third coronavirus outbreak at Madonna Care Community and the second outbreak at West End Villa.

