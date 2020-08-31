Menu

Advertisement
Health

Coronavirus pandemic forces cancellation of Quebec International Peewee Hockey Tournament

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 31, 2020 10:37 am
Quebec's international peewee hockey tournament as seen in 2007. The 2021 event is cancelled due to COVID-19.
Quebec's international peewee hockey tournament as seen in 2007. The 2021 event is cancelled due to COVID-19. Clement Allard/ CP Photo

The 2021 Quebec International Peewee Hockey Tournament has been cancelled because of COVID-19.

Organizers of the annual tournament announced the cancellation of the event, scheduled for Feb. 10 to 21, 2021, on Monday.

The tournament says it examined several scenarios before making the decision.

READ MORE:Quebec students in English schools head back to class

Organizers say a fear of a second wave of COVID-19 was a major factor in the cancellation.

The 2021 event was slated to feature about 2,500 players from around the world, 400 volunteers and 450 billeting families.

Founded in 1960, the event has featured future NHL stars like Wayne Gretzky, Guy Lafleur, Steve Yzerman and Mario Lemieux.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
