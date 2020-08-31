Snowmobile driver charged following death of a man who went through ice in Trent Lakes: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

The driver of a snowmobile is facing charges, including dangerous operation causing death, after a 20-year-old man went missing in Trent Lakes, Ont., and was later found dead.

The deceased has been identified as Tyler Christine-Bourgeois of Azilda, Greater Sudbury.

According to Peterborough OPP, the incident happened on March 7.

Police said officers, along with emergency crews, responded to reports of a missing man at 5:15 p.m on Bass Lake. The area is approximately 60 kilometres north of Peterborough

According to police, the man was last seen on a toboggan that was being towed behind a snowmobile, when he reportedly fell through the ice.

Police said the Trent Lakes Fire Department and OPP Aviation Services arrived on scene but were unable to find the man. The underwater search and recovery unit (USRU) also reportedly attended the scene to help with the search.

Emergency crews are on Bass Lake Road following reports two people went through the ice earlier this evening. One person is reportedly unaccounted for. The OPP helicopter is also here to help with the search #ptbonews pic.twitter.com/b8JJnxNGmU — Harrison Perkins (@HaPerkins) March 8, 2020

The following day, at about 11:45 a.m., police say the man’s body was found by the OPP underwater search and recovery unit. The deceased was transported to a forensic facility in Toronto for a post-mortem examination.

OPP issued an update Monday, saying that 45-year-old William Robson is facing the following charges:

Dangerous operation cause death

Operation while impaired by alcohol causing death

Operation while impaired with a blood alcohol concentration over 80 causing death

Police said the accused is scheduled to appear in the Ontario court of justice in Peterborough on Oct. 29.

The Peterborough County OPP is advising those using snowmobiles and ATVs to avoid driving on lakes and rivers. If it can’t be avoided, check ice conditions beforehand, wear a floater suit and carry ice picks and make sure they are accessible. No ice is safe ice.