Body recovered after tobogganer towed by snowmobile falls through lake ice near Bobcaygeon

The body of a Greater Sudbury man was recovered late Sunday morning from Bass Lake in Trent Lakes following a snowmobile-related accident on Saturday evening, according to police.

Peterborough County OPP responded to reports of a missing man on the lake, which is approximately 60 kilometres north of Peterborough, around 5:15 p.m.

Police say the man was last seen on a toboggan that was being towed by a snowmobile on the lake when he fell through the ice.

The Trent Lakes Fire Department and the OPP’s aviation services also responded to the scene but were unable to locate the man on Saturday night.

Emergency crews are on Bass Lake Road following reports two people went through the ice earlier this evening. One person is reportedly unaccounted for. The OPP helicopter is also here to help with the search #ptbonews pic.twitter.com/b8JJnxNGmU — Harrison Perkins (@HaPerkins) March 8, 2020

The OPP’s underwater search and recovery unit arrived at the scene on Sunday morning. Around 11:45 a.m., divers located the man’s body.

The victim has been identified as Tyler Christine-Bourgeois, 20, of Azilda, a town just 10 kilometres north of Sudbury.

The deceased was transported to the provincial forensic pathology unit at the Forensic Services and Coroner’s Complex in Toronto for a post-mortem examination.

Police continue to investigate.

