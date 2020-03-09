Menu

Crime

Body recovered after tobogganer towed by snowmobile falls through lake ice near Bobcaygeon

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted March 9, 2020 9:16 am
Updated March 9, 2020 9:37 am
OPP Underwater Search and Recovery Unit find victims body in Bass Lake
WATCH: The OPP underwater search and recovery unit located a man's body in Bass Lake in Trent Lakes on Sunday morning after searching the icy water for hours following a snowmobile-related accident.

The body of a Greater Sudbury man was recovered late Sunday morning from Bass Lake in Trent Lakes following a snowmobile-related accident on Saturday evening, according to police.

Peterborough County OPP responded to reports of a missing man on the lake, which is approximately 60 kilometres north of Peterborough, around 5:15 p.m.

READ MORE: Body recovered after snowmobile breaks through York River ice in Bancroft: OPP

Police say the man was last seen on a toboggan that was being towed by a snowmobile on the lake when he fell through the ice.

The Trent Lakes Fire Department and the OPP’s aviation services also responded to the scene but were unable to locate the man on Saturday night.

Story continues below advertisement

The OPP’s underwater search and recovery unit arrived at the scene on Sunday morning. Around 11:45 a.m., divers located the man’s body.

The victim has been identified as Tyler Christine-Bourgeois, 20, of Azilda, a town just 10 kilometres north of Sudbury.

The deceased was transported to the provincial forensic pathology unit at the Forensic Services and Coroner’s Complex in Toronto for a post-mortem examination.

Police continue to investigate.

