Coronavirus: 1 new case reported on Sunday in Peterborough region

Peterborough Public Health reported one new case of COVID-19 in its jurisdiction on Sunday.

The case brings the number of active cases in the area to four, and the overall total confirmed cases to 104. The health unit’s jurisdiction is Peterborough city and county, Hiawatha First Nation and Curve Lake First Nation.

More than 24,800 individuals have been tested so far, according to the health unit.

Out of the 104, 98 cases have been resolved. The coronavirus pandemic has claimed the lives of two Peterborough residents, with both deaths occurring in April.

Prior to Sunday’s case, the health unit’s latest confirmed case was from Aug. 21.

A weekday drive-thru testing clinic for asymptomatic individuals continues at the Kinsmen Civic Centre in Peterborough. No appointment is necessary.

Testing for those with symptoms continues at the COVID-19 assessment centre at Peterborough Regional Health Centre daily. Call 705-876-5086 to book an appointment.

