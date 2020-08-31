Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

Coronavirus: 1 new case reported on Sunday in Peterborough region

By Noor Ibrahim Global News
Posted August 31, 2020 10:30 am
-The new case brings the total number of active cases in the health unit's jurisdiction to four.
-The new case brings the total number of active cases in the health unit's jurisdiction to four. MikeSaran via Getty Images

Peterborough Public Health reported one new case of COVID-19 in its jurisdiction on Sunday.

The case brings the number of active cases in the area to four, and the overall total confirmed cases to 104. The health unit’s jurisdiction is Peterborough city and county, Hiawatha First Nation and Curve Lake First Nation.

More than 24,800 individuals have been tested so far, according to the health unit.

Read more: Canada to secure up to 76 million coronavirus vaccine doses from Novavax

Out of the 104, 98 cases have been resolved. The coronavirus pandemic has claimed the lives of two Peterborough residents, with both deaths occurring in April.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Prior to Sunday’s case, the health unit’s latest confirmed case was from Aug. 21.

Story continues below advertisement

A weekday drive-thru testing clinic for asymptomatic individuals continues at the Kinsmen Civic Centre in Peterborough. No appointment is necessary.

Testing for those with symptoms continues at the COVID-19 assessment centre at Peterborough Regional Health Centre daily. Call 705-876-5086 to book an appointment.

Ontario schools consider outdoor education due to poor ventilation indoors
Ontario schools consider outdoor education due to poor ventilation indoors
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19Peterborough COVID-19Active Casesdrive-thru testingCOVID-19 PeterboroughCovid Deathsresolved casesOne new casePeterbororough Coronavirus cases
Flyers
More weekly flyers