Ontario’s police watchdog investigating man’s death at Newmarket grocery store

Ontario’s police watchdog says it is investigating a man’s death after he allegedly fell from a ledge at a grocery store in Newmarket on Sunday.

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) said that officers were called to a No Frills grocery store in the area of Yonge Street and Davis Drive at around 7 p.m. for reports of a man causing a disturbance.

When York Regional Police officers arrived, the SIU said the man was standing on a ledge approximately nine metres from the ground.

The agency said the “perimeter was contained,” however, “a short time later, the man fell to the ground below.”

He was transported to hospital, where he later died of his injuries.

The SIU is an independent agency that investigates the conduct of officers responding to calls that have resulted in death, serious injury, or alleged sexual assault.