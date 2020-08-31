Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Ontario’s police watchdog investigating man’s death at Newmarket grocery store

By Jessica Patton Global News
Posted August 31, 2020 6:59 am
The SIU is investigating a man's death after he allegedly fell off the ledge at a Newmarket grocery store.
The SIU is investigating a man's death after he allegedly fell off the ledge at a Newmarket grocery store. Andrew Collins/Global News

Ontario’s police watchdog says it is investigating a man’s death after he allegedly fell from a ledge at a grocery store in Newmarket on Sunday.

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) said that officers were called to a No Frills grocery store in the area of Yonge Street and Davis Drive at around 7 p.m. for reports of a man causing a disturbance.

Read more: Ontario’s police watchdog investigating downtown Toronto crash that injured woman

When York Regional Police officers arrived, the SIU said the man was standing on a ledge approximately nine metres from the ground.

Trending Stories

The agency said the “perimeter was contained,” however, “a short time later, the man fell to the ground below.”

He was transported to hospital, where he later died of his injuries.

Story continues below advertisement

The SIU is an independent agency that investigates the conduct of officers responding to calls that have resulted in death, serious injury, or alleged sexual assault.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
York Regional PoliceSIUSpecial Investigations UnitYonge StreetYork PoliceOntario's police watchdogNo FrillsDavis DriveNo Frills Grocery Store
Flyers
More weekly flyers