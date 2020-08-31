Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 900 CHML

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Commentary

Bill Kelly: Erin O’Toole missed an opportunity to acknowledge systemic racism in Canada

By Bill Kelly 900 CHML
Erin O’Toole won’t say whether he believes there is systemic racism in Canada
Mercedes Stephenson asks new Conservative Leader Erin O'Toole whether he believes there is systemic racism in Canada and how he feels about the upcoming school year, and we also pull some footage of O’Toole from the 'West Block' archives.

On this week’s edition of The West Block, Global News Ottawa bureau chief Mercedes Stephenson asked Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole if there was systemic racism in Canada.

O’Toole gave a rambling answer about defending people in uniform and ending racism, which, I suppose, was his evasive way of dealing with this controversial issue.

Read more: Erin O’Toole won’t say whether he believes there is systemic racism in Canada

If O’Toole truly wants to confront the issue of racism, he needs to stop wordsmithing and deal with the problem head-on.

As the saying goes, you can’t solve a problem until you acknowledge that there is a problem.

Trending Stories

We rely on and trust the brave men and women who wear the uniform of our military and police services, who serve and protect our country and our communities, and we are forever grateful that they put their lives on the line to protect our freedom and our safety.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Liberal MP calls on Tory leader O’Toole to remove Derek Sloan from caucus

But any time we see even one officer display racist or bigoted behaviour, it sullies the reputation of all cops and erodes public trust, and that’s unfair to police and certainly detrimental to our society.

Instead of falling back on the often-used line, “most of them are good people,” our leaders should acknowledge that racism exists, and it’s a cancer that, left unchecked, will fester.

Silence is compliance, and we expect more from our political leaders.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
RacismConservativesBlack Lives MatterConservative PartyPolice brutalitySystemic RacismErin O'Toole
Flyers
More weekly flyers