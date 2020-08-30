Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Red Deer RCMP arrest 2 following robbery at Fort Normandeau park

By Allison Bench Global News
Posted August 30, 2020 3:02 pm
RCMP have arrested two people in connection to a robbery in Red Deer last week.
RCMP have arrested two people in connection to a robbery in Red Deer last week. The Canadian Press

RCMP in Red Deer, Alta., have arrested two men following a robbery in the Fort Normandeau park area.

On Thursday, Aug. 27, RCMP were called to the area around 3:30 p.m., after three people reportedly approached two women and injured one of them with an airsoft pistol during a robbery.

The woman who was shot was treated for minor injuries.

Read more: Officer involved in Red Deer shooting, ASIRT called to investigate: RCMP

Two Red Deer men have been arrested and charged. Jaydyn Lovelace, 24, faces a series of charges including robbery, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, and several probation-related charges. Brandon Wegner, 29, faces two charges related to possession of property obtained by crime as well as a charge of fail to comply with conditions of release.

Story continues below advertisement

The Red Deer RCMP are still investigating in relation to a third person who was allegedly involved in the robbery.

Anyone with information should call police at 403-343-5575, or anonymous tips can also be made through Crime Stoppers.

Related News
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Alberta RCMPRed DeerRed Deer RCMPRed Deer CrimeAlberta robberyRed Deer robberyFort Normandeau
Flyers
More weekly flyers