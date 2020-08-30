Red Deer RCMP arrest 2 following robbery at Fort Normandeau park

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP in Red Deer, Alta., have arrested two men following a robbery in the Fort Normandeau park area.

On Thursday, Aug. 27, RCMP were called to the area around 3:30 p.m., after three people reportedly approached two women and injured one of them with an airsoft pistol during a robbery.

The woman who was shot was treated for minor injuries.

Two Red Deer men have been arrested and charged. Jaydyn Lovelace, 24, faces a series of charges including robbery, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, and several probation-related charges. Brandon Wegner, 29, faces two charges related to possession of property obtained by crime as well as a charge of fail to comply with conditions of release.

The Red Deer RCMP are still investigating in relation to a third person who was allegedly involved in the robbery.

Anyone with information should call police at 403-343-5575, or anonymous tips can also be made through Crime Stoppers.

