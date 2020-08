Send this page to someone via email

Peel Regional Police say they’re investigating after a body was found in central Mississauga on Sunday.

Police said they were called to the area of Hurontario Street and Matthews Gate, just south of Burnhamthorpe Road, at 11:48 a.m.

Officers said the body of a male victim was found outside of a residential building.

The circumstances of the death are unclear.

Roads are closed in the area as officers investigate.

ONGOING INVESTIGATION

-Call in at 11:48Aa.m

-Area of Matthews Gate/Hurontario #Mississauga

-Male body located, circumstances not yet determined

-S/B Hurontario at Burnhamthorpe Rd. Blocked

-N/B Hurontario at Elm blocked

-Plan alternate routes, will advise

-PR200278646 pic.twitter.com/JUDazACi2a — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) August 30, 2020

