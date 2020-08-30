Menu

Canada

RCMP asking for help finding escaped prisoner

By Nathaniel Dove Global News
Posted August 30, 2020 12:04 pm
Jamie Lyn Holmes left the White Spruce Provincial Training Centre in Yorkton on Saturday. He has been charged with being unlawfully at large.
The Saskatchewan RCMP is asking for help to find an escaped convict.

Jamie Lyn Holmes, 28, “walked away” from the White Spruce Provincial Training Centre in Yorkton on Saturday, according to a police statement.

Holmes is known to frequent the Saskatoon area.

Holmes is five feet 11 inches tall and weighs about 180 lbs. He has blond hair in a buzz cut, hazel eyes and was last seen wearing black and grey pants with a red pocket and grey T-shirt.

The statement said Holmes has been charged with being unlawfully at large and that police believe he does not pose a threat to the public.

The RCMP are asking anyone with information to contact their Yorkton detachment, at 306-786-2400, or Crime Stoppers, at 1-800-222-8477.

